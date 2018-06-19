House clearance items from Longford properties to feature at major Kells auction

On Tuesday, June 19 at 5pm, house clearance auctions from Longford, Dunleer, Punchestown and Kells will take place at the Antique Furniture Auction Rooms at John Street, Kells, Co Meath.

On the day there will be numerous pre-loved items up for grabs.

Goods include seven various size bookcases including a 7ft, four door Secretaire; a 10ft breakfront brass grilled door; a Sheraton highly inlaid bookcase; an Arts & Crafts bedroom suite in Pollard oak stamped Thomas Turner Manchester; a Victorian gilt overmantle ex- Eureka House; an Edwardian Display cabinet; Geo. mah chest on chest; carved mah leather-top office desk; leather armchairs; Fine Edw inlaid as well as a mirror door wardrobe; Bronze stag; collection of barometers; Victorian rosewood library table; Mah hunt table 5’ 6”; Chests drawers; Bronze St Joan of Arc by John Bapiste Germain; Vict monk’s bench; Grandfather clocks; Wm 1V circular mah pod table; Silver tea service (London); Victorian teasets; books, Linen; jewellery; paintings; Boer war engravings; Mitchell’s Whiskey pub mirror; Adverts; 6ft sleigh bed (new); cast metal garden benches; garden urns; sundial; garden statues; planters; Thorne manual honey extractor and golf clubs.

Viewing: Sunday 2 -6pm; Monday 10am to 7pm; Day of Sale 10am.

For more details log on to www.usherauctions.com or email: oliverusherauctioneer@gmail.com