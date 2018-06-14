Longford Gala service station nets coveted excellence award

Patrick Hanlon of Hanlon’s Gala in Longford town took home the award for Small Forecourt Manager of the Year at the prestigious industry event, the ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards, which were held recently.

The award demonstrates the positive impact that a store manager can have on the success of a store and the day to day running of a community shop.

“Mr Hanlon has worked closely with Gala to create a positive environment in store, delivering friendly, efficient and personalised service for the people of its community through great management, excellent customer service and a diverse range of offerings and concepts to cater for the requirements of the community,” a spokesperson added.

“From the Gala Group to retailers, managers and retail staff, a partnership approach is proving to be the key to delivering superior convenience retailing to communities throughout Ireland and the Group look forward to celebrating the success of many more Gala stores.”

Mr Hanlon, meanwhile, said he was delighted to receive the award and his focus now was on providing his customers with the best service possible.

“One of the key values of the Gala Group is partnership and this partnership approach has proven successful for the Group and its retailers over the years,” the spokesperson continued.

