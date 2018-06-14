String of road improvements in pipeline across north Longford

A recent meeting of Granard Municipal District heard that a number of road projects in the area will be completed by the end of the year.

Area Engineer, David Coppinger told those gathered that a temporary surface had been provided for along the footpaths at Granardkille and drainage works had been completed on the Aughnacliffe to Ballinalee Road.

“The temporary surface on the footpaths at Granardkille will be completed later in the year subject to funding,” he added, before pointing out that Longford Co Council had applied for funding under four schemes and was currently waiting for confirmation in relation to those.

“We have 12 prioritised projects under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) and €250,000 has been approved under that,” Mr Coppinger added.

“Priority areas include Smear and Drumlish at the Old Forge where water restoration works have been carried out.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Luie McEntire (FF) paid compliment to Longford Co Council for what he described as the “great work” that was done by the local authority on a number of roads in the Colmcille/Dromard area.

“The Corina Road at the crossroads there at McNevin’s Shop just needs a white line but I want to compliment the Council on the great work that has been done,” he added.

Cllr PJ Reilly (FF) then told the meeting that a 600m water line had been installed at Ballywillian by Irish Water and the road had been left “very uneven” as a result.

“I would want this to be fixed up as soon as possible,” added the local area representative from Abbeylara.

Mr Coppinger, meanwhile, told Cllr Reilly that if the local authority had enough funds to carry out works there, certainly it would be done.

However, there were no guarantees either!