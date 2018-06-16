Cruinniu na nÓg takes place in Longford next week

Cruinniú na nÓg takes place in Longford throughout the weekend of June 22 and 23 and there are a number of events planned across the county.

In Longford town the School of Rock Concert and End of Year Show will take place at the Temperance Hall.

Meanwhile, Longford Library will host ‘Bunnyhop’ with Chris Thompson at 10am and again at Fabiani/Longford Shopping Centre at 11:30am.

Discover Longford town in an historic walk with Eamonn Brennan and over in Ballymahon’s Bog Lane Theatre, the Kids Cinema Corner will take place with a viewing of short cinematic pieces aimed at children aged 8-14 years.

There will also be an art workshop in Ballymahon and Carmel Meskill brings her bilingual puppet show to a local venue which has yet to be confirmed.

Over in Edgeworthstown a Children’s Variety Show under the lead of Vanessa Flood takes place and in Granard a Children’s Ceili takes place at Granard Library.

Also in Granard is an improvisation workshop/drama workshop with Hannah Carleton for the 8-12 years age group and their will also be an opportunity for history buffs to participate in a tour of the Norman Motte & Bailey Heritage Centre in the afternoon.

On the Saturday Pauline Rogers with host ‘Mindfulness for Children’ and there will also be ‘Stamps’ with Aidan Dockery.

Meanwhile, over in south Longford, Lanesboro will be the place to be for an improvisation workshop and storytime on Friday.

Drumlish will host a Children’s writing workshop with Gerry Boland on Saturday and Mary Holmes will host a class on how to grow your own plants and shrubs.

In Longford town there will also be a Children’s Writing Workshop with Gerry Boland on Friday and over at Corlea Trackway Centre an afternoon of music will be held with Noel Carberry, Piper.

Ardagh Heritage and Creativity Centre in conjunction with Ardagh Tree Fairies celebrate their home Brí Leith. Everyone is invited to join them for some fairy fun on June 23 from 12-5pm. Free face painting on the day and lots of refreshments will be provided.