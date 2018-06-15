County Longford Show & Country Fair launch

The launch of the County Longford Show & Country Fair takes place tonight, Wednesday, June 13 at 8.30pm in the Sin Bin Longford rugby club.

All sponsors and supporters are kindly asked to attend and the Secretary, Bernie Whyte has also asked that sponsors bring a back drop for photographs.

The Longford Leader will be in attendance and refreshments will be served.

The show, which takes place on Sunday, July 1 on the lands of the Plunkett Family at Lisnamuck, Longford has a Creative Longford Craft Tent which will cater for local crafters, artisan food producers, and local service providers at a very reasonable rate.

All enquiries to Vicky on 086 1996770 as spaces are filling fast.

The web page www.longfordshow.ie has full details of all classes and entry forms and exhibitors are reminded that the closing date is Wednesday, June 20, so get your entries in on time please.

Any enquiries to Bernie on 087 633 4313.