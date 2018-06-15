Bringing a touch of class to Longford town

There was great excitement along Longford town’s Dublin Street on Friday morning as fashion retailer Pamela Scott opened its 28th boutique in the heart of the county town.

Pamela Scott, the last of the original Irish-owned fashion emporium on Dublin’s Grafton Street, is currently celebrating 48 years in business and plans to expand to towns across Ireland.

Basking in the sunshine, the Longford based store boasts some of the top trends of the season as well as an array of beautiful formal wear, and the old reliables too including casual tops, comfortable trousers and beautifully coloured seasonal wear like those much sought after maxi dresses!

Robert and John Barron are the Directors of Pamela Scott and both were in Longford to celebrate the opening of the store last Friday.

Robert, who spoke to the Leader said the company has been opening up more and more stores over the last two years and so far the expansion is going well.

“It has been great, and today here in Longford looks like a great day,” he smiled, before pointing to the fact that the duo are looking at every town in the country now in an effort to continue with those exciting expansion plans.



“Longford’s always been a good trading town, so we are delighted to be opening a store here.

“We have lots of goodies in-store too with 20% discounts on offer and a €500 voucher up for grabs as well.”



Mr Barron says that marketing wise the company is focused on the 40+ audience, a target audience he also admits that has always remained loyal to the much loved Pamela Scott brand.

“So we focus on clothing that ranges from daywear right up to cocktail wear and people love it; we do a huge debs business as well,” he continued.

“The company is 48 years old and we have a great following; its a family business too.”

Meanwhile, Longford’s newly-crowned Rose, Loren Katie Logan made her first official appearance since clinching the title 10 days ago, during the official opening of the Pamela Scott store.

Loren Katie told the Leader she was delighted to be there.

“It’s a great day for Longford too,” she added.

To celebrate the store's official opening, Pamela Scott offered customers 20% off new collections over the weekend and one lucky lady also won a €500 gift voucher.

Pamela Scott offers leading brands such as Sophie B, Twist and Zapara, as well as Exclusive Occasion dresses which are perfect for weddings, debs and other formal events.

