Local businesses named on Revenue tax defaulters list

Revenue has published the List of Tax Defaulters in respect of the period January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2018 and some local companies are included.

Sixty one cases are published and €9,425,562.92 is the total settlement amount in those cases.

Among those on the list are building firm Kilty Construction Limited, Kiltymoodan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim who made a total settlement of €90,059.46.



The Revenue audit case for under declaration of VAT and relevant Contracts Tax comprised €50,432.00 in tax, €24,497.86 in interest and €15,129.60 in penalties. The amount unpaid as at March 31, 2018 is €32,993.46.

Desmond Glancy, Chapel Street, Elphin, Co Roscommon, a fuel and grocery retailer, made a settlement of €96,447.00 comprising €48,631.00 in tax, €33,226.70 in interest and €14,589.30 in penalties for under declaration of VAT.

And Pat Corrigan Transport Limited, haulier from Kilnashee, Drumlish, Co Longford made a settlement of €64,409.53 for under declaration of VAT comprising €34,859.00 in tax, €15,606.93 in interest and €13,943.60 in penalties.