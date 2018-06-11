CAB vows to target Longford criminals lavish displays of wealth

THE Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) have appealed to the Longford public who believe their are individuals or factions living within their midst that are using the proceeds of crime to fund their lavish lifestyles to come forward.

The head of the Cab, Detective Chief Supt Patrick Clavin issued the plea to members of Co Longford's Joint Policing Committee (JPC) on Monday evening.

He said the likes of luxury cars, powerful motorbikes and designer clothing employed by individuals with no visible means of supporting them were obvious tell tale signs.

"If you have a drug dealer driving around in a flash car, we can seize that car," he said.

"Our message to you is do you suspect somebody’s lifestyle is funded by crime. If you do, contact CAB so we can make them pay and take it away."

