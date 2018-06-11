Lough Ree to feature on RTE's Nationwide tonight

If you're in front of your television right now, you might want to swap over to RTE One in time for Nationwide at 7pm to see presenter, Ciarán Mullooly explore the beauty of Lough Ree.

Tonight's episode of Nationwide will see Ciarán Mullooly sail across "the majestic Lough Ree" to the island of Inchcleraun in the company of skipper, Richie O'Hara, and the great historian, Dr Harmon Murtagh.

"It's the story of one of the hidden gems of Ireland's Hidden Heartlands - don't miss it," said Mullooly in a Facebook post.

Tune in to RTE One at 7pm to see tonight's episode.