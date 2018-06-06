Shock in Longford as award winning Aubergine Gallery Cafe closes after twenty years serving top class cuisine

There is shock in Longford this evening following news that the award winning Aubergine Gallery Cafe, which has served top class cuisine over the past twenty years, is to close.



Owner Steven Devlin announced the closure on Facebook.

"I am both excited and a little sad to tell you all that the Aubergine Gallery Cafe is now closed. Over the past 20 years I have had the pleasure of working with the best staff who have shared my passion for good food and hospitality. Thank you to my family who gave so much encouragement and support along the way."

Mr Devlin added, "To all my customers - those who dined with us regularly (you know who you are!), those who dined occasionally and to all of you who recommended the restaurant to others. Thank you. But now after 20 years, it is time for a new chapter and exciting new beginnings!! And a much needed rest before the newest little Devlin arrives : ) Enjoy your summer folks!!"

News of the closure of the widely acclaimed Aubergine comes just hours after www.longfordleader.ie broke the story that Lifestyle Sports in Longford town is set to close its doors, as is Chapel Lane Antiques & Jewellery set to close.

An Aubergine customer commented on Facebook: "So sorry to hear this Steven, fab place, great food, lovely staff. Enjoy the new chapter."

Another well wisher wrote: "The Aubergine Gallery Cafe will be such a loss to the town. Always great food and service. Hope one of the team takes on the mantle and keep a similar style restaurant going there. Best of luck in your new adventure."

One lady posted: "So sorry to hear this news Dev. Treasure every moment with your family for now and look forward to new beginnings. The very best of luck for the future."

Another said: "Another business closed in Longford town, very scary! Best wishes."

