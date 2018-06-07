Longford child porn case involved 'sadism, beastiliaty and torture'

A man who pleaded guilty to a number of charges under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act was sentenced to five years in prison with the final two suspended on the condition that he enter a bond to keep the peace and be off good behaviour for five years post-release; submit himself to supervision by the Probation Service for two years post release; avail of counselling in prison; engage in cognitive behavioural therapy upon release from prison and not have unsupervised access to various social networks and information technologies, following a sentence hearing at Longford Circuit Court this week.

Sylvio Rose (51), Knockloughlin, Longford appeared before the court having pleaded guilty to knowingly distributing child pornogrphy that included 1,747 digital images of child pornogrphy and a further 35,000 digital images of child pornography at Knockloughlin, Longford on dates between February 2012 and March 2013.

“Because of the gravity and extreme nature of the images which the accused was found to be in possession of and to have distributed, a custodial sentence was unavoidable in order to send out a clear message to other offenders that possession and distribution of such offensive material will carry a harsh sentence so as to deter people from engaging in such offending,” added the Judge.

“People like the accused who possess and trade in such disgusting material act as enablers for the people who create such offensive and objectionable material.

“Without people like the accused, the trading of child pornography would not exist and this is why his actions in the distribution of the material are almost on par in terms of culpability with those of the people who create it.”

