Boxer gives thumbs up to €80k Longford roads boost

Longford's regional and rural roads network has received a timely tonic this lunchtime courtesy of an €82,000 cash injection from the Government.

Minister of State and Longford/Westmeath TD, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has announced details of a two year Community Involvement Grant Programme for regional and local roads which will see Longford County Council take in €82,000 in State funding.

Mr Moran, who also revealed neighbouring County Westmeath was in line for €200,000 this year and €236,000 next year, paid tribute to party colleague and Transport Minister Shane Ross for ring-fencing the monies.

The Community Involvement Programme will allow a wide range of works to be undertaken on regional and local roads.

The proposed works include general works such as providing hard standing material at field entrances or removal of banks at the edge of a road, drainage works, road surface strengthening and repair works, the repair and construction of footways, the improvement of sight lines, the easing of bends and the provision of passing bays.

Mr Moran said the response to the scheme has been very high and will allow a greater number of projects to go ahead, giving local authorities more flexibility in delivering this programme.

"I am very happy that both Longford and Westmeath County Councils submitted applications for funding as we all know that the fabric of the regional and local road network has suffered in recent years and this has impacted particularly on more lightly trafficked roads."