Longford District Court: Judge consents to hear assault case

A judge has agreed to hear a case of an alleged assault of a man in Drumlish by his uncle just over a year ago.

Liam Brady said he still suffers flashbacks from an alleged incident at Bawn, Drumlish on March 27 last year which resulted in damage to his teeth that stemmed from a punch he claims came from his uncle, Peter Brady.

The accused, also of Bawn, Drumlish was later charged with assault in accordance with Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

The victim said he had been standing at the back door of his uncle’s property when he claimed Mr Brady accused him of poisoning cattle 20 years ago, before shouting: “You deserve a box in the mouth.”

He said following the alleged altercation, his dentist managed to reinstate his front teeth with stitches also being inserted in his lip.

Asked by Judge Hughes whether he still was encountering any pain some 14 months on from the alleged episode, Mr Brady said: “They (teeth) are very sensitive. Hot and cold drinks give me awful discomfort.”

He added his dentist had also advised him further reconstructive work would be necessary, adding that he has also been referred to counselling sessions by his local GP.

Mr Brady, however, admitted he had only undertook one session so far for “flashbacks and different things”.

Judge Hughes attempted to probe Mr Brady further by suggesting he might be best advised to move on with his life.

“At the end of the day it was a belt to the mouth and you got a couple of teeth broken.”

Judge Hughes accepted jurisdiction, meaning the case was deemed suitable to be heard at District Court level.

It was subsequently put back to a special sitting of Longford District Court on July 2.