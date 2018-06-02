Longford District Court: Woman found guilty of dumping

Amy Feeney, of 23 Lana Aoibhinn, Longford, was also ordered to pay €500 in costs after a number of items of domestic household waste were discovered by Longford County Council litter warden Declan Murtagh on November 22 2017 at Kiltykeary, Edgeworthstown.

He told last week’s court sitting that following an inspection of the said rubbish he found certain documents contained amongst the waste material which bore the name of the defendant.

A notice was sent to the defendant two days later, but he said no payment was ever made.

Mr Murtagh, when probed further by Judge Hughes as to the quantity of items found, said “several” bags were identified at what he said was an entrance to a forest.

Ms Feeney, who was not in court, received a €500 fine as a consequence.

Judge Hughes also awarded costs of €500 against her on foot of the Council’s solicitor Frank Gearty indicating how much the local authority was forced to cough up to return the area to normal.