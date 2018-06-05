String of Longford properties go under hammer

Ten Longford properties, eight residential and two commercial, went under the hammer at a BidX1 online auction which took place across three days, from Wednesday, May 30 to Friday, June 1.

With over 380 properties set to go under the virtual hammer BidX1 said this auction was possibly Europe’s largest online auction to date.

Formerly known as Allsop Ireland, the BidX1 team have sold over 7,000 assets, raising in excess of €1.3bn.

With the recent acquisition of London based Andrews and Robertson, BidX1 has become the second largest commercial and residential auction house in Britain and Ireland.

For more information on the ten Longford properties on the catalogue see the Business section of www.longfordleader.ie