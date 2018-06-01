Longford Gardaí in Traveller 'warning' videos probe

Senior detectives are investigating the circumstances behind the two menacing videos on social media that’s being linked to an ongoing Traveller feud.

The recordings which were posted on Youtube in recent days, show a number of men firing shots and displaying a multitude of weaponry as both aim verbal insults at one another.

In one of the videos a man can be seen loading a handgun, together with at least two other firearms before firing a number of shots from what appears to be a machine gun.

A sinister threat can then be heard before the video suddenly comes to a close.

In the second posting, a man can be seen wearing a dark hoodie and holding a handgun.

The male individual can be clearly identified addressing a second male while referring to a previous incident both men were allegedly involved in.

Moments later, the masked man walks towards a target where he fires a number of rounds into a galvanised piece of sheeting.

It’s believed both videos are linked to the shooting dead of Co Longford man, Bernard ‘Barney’ McGinley at a wedding in Fermanagh over three years ago.

His nephew, Patrick McGinley (49), Ardlougher Road, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, was sentenced to four years earlier this month after pleading guilty to the manslaughter or Mr McGinley outside a Catholic Church.

Patrick McGinley's son William McGinley (29), of Sallyswood, Irvinestown, was jailed for three and a half years after he admitted wounding Barney McGinley’s son, Bernard Oliver McGinley with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

Patrick McGinley jnr (24), from Lisfarrell in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, was ordered to carry out 150 hours community service and Bernard Patrick McGinley (18), from Ardlougher Road, Irvinestown, was given a 12 month probation order after they both pleaded guilty to affray over the same incident.

Senior investigators are keen to keep a tight rein on tensions between the two families which has said to have been steadily rising since all four sentences were handed down.

It also comes after members of the Gardaí’s Armed Support Unit were drafted into Longford last week to keep tabs on a series of Traveller communions that have been linked to the dispute.

