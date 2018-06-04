Man to contest Longford motoring charges

A Co Westmeath man accused of a number of road traffic offences in Longford town earlier this year is to contest the case, it emerged last week.

Leo Corrigan (32), Piercefield, Ballnacargy, Westmeath came before a sitting of Longford District Court last week in relation to an alleged incident at Bridge Street, Longford on March 18 2018.

Following that incident, Mr Corrigan was charged with having no insurance, driving without due care and attention, of having no driving licence and refusing to comply with a demand to provide a breath specimen contrary to Section 12 of the Road Traffic Act 2010.

Defending, solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had made it clear he was denying all the charges before the court and would be therefore seeking a hearing date.

The case was consequently put back until July 10.