Granard man hit with six year driving ban

A disqualified Granard motorist who attempted to drive to a cattle mart to settle a bill and who then failed to stop for gardaí, has been put off the road for six years.

Hal Gaynor, (57), Lisryan, Granard, Co Longford, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance following an incident at Coolamber, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on December 16 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Aghafin and Lisanure, both in Edgeworthstown on the same date under Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act 1961 and to drive driving.

Garda Damien Flanagan said he observed a vehicle driven by the accused from Granard to Edgeworthstown.

Garda Flanagan said efforts to stop the vehicle were in vain with it being observed crossing a continuous white line on a number of occasions.

When the vehicle was eventually stopped, Mr Gaynor was arrested and brought to a local garda station where an alcohol reading of 290 mg of alcohol per 100 millilitres of urine was detected in his system.

It was also revealed that Mr Gaynor had been handed down a four year driving ban in May 2015 for failure to provide a breath specimen.

Garda Flanagan added Mr Gaynor had been co-operative throughout the entire process, something his solicitor Fiona Baxter was keen to convey to the court.

She said her client was a 57-year-old farmer who lived on the family farm with his 93-year-old mother.

She added that Mr Gaynor had only ventured out on the evening in question in order to pay a bill at Mohill Mart.

Ms Baxter said Mr Gaynor had foolishly stopped off to have a few drinks and “things spiralled out of control from there”.

She explained her client was not seeking to excuse his actions but confided the incident and ensuing legal proceedings being taken against Mr Gaynor had inflicted a considerable amount of stress on him.

Judge Seamus Hughes described Mr Gaynor’s driving as “appalling” before issuing him with a six year disqualification and a fine of €250.

A similar and concurrent six year ban was also imposed for the no insurance charge as well as one count of dangerous driving at Balloo, Granard.

All other summonses were struck out.