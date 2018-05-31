Court hears how Latvian man drank vodka in front of Longford Gardaí

A Latvian mechanic who downed a quarter of a bottle of vodka in front of gardaí during a public order incident in Longford town earlier this month, has been fined and convicted by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Atis Zigalovs (47), Sunset View, Athlone Road, Longford pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place on May 10 2018.

Inspector Blaithin Moran said gardaí were called to claims of an alleged domestic disturbance at an address on the Athlone Road.

There, they found the defendant “highly intoxicated” moments before it was alleged Mr Zigalovs consumed a quarter of a bottle of vodka straight.

Inspector Moran added Mr Zigalovs had 13 previous convictions to his name.

As he stood beside what his defence solicitor Brid Mimnagh termed as a “friend” she explained how her client had been on a ten day drinking binge at the time of the offence.

“He (Mr Zigalovs) has a problem with drink,” she confided, while stating her client’s English was “not great” by any means.

“He had been drinking for almost ten days but he has stopped drinking now.

“He didn’t know his own mind and is very sorry.”

Judge Hughes passed judgement by handing Mr Zigalovs a €250 fine for the Section 4 public order charge, giving him three months to pay.