Longford public urged to be on their guard to suspected burglary getaway vehicles

Gardaí are this afternoon urging members of the public to extra vigilant to the movements of two cars believed to be involved in a series of break-ins in Longford and neighbouring counties.

They are appealing to homeowners and motorists to report any sightings of a black Volvo car (05-MH-8222) and white Audi A4 S Line (EO120**) to their nearest garda station.

It comes amid fears that both vehicles may have been used as the getaway cars in a string of burglaries across Longford and other midlands based counties over the past two weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570 or their local garda station.