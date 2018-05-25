Longford resident to relive terrifying attack on tonight's Late Late Show

A County Longford resident who courageously fought off an attacker as she made her way to a Luas stop in Dublin, is to recount her terrifying ordeal on tonight's Late Late Show.

South Dublin native Ruth Maxwell, who lives in Drumlish, was one of three women to be targeted in three separate attacks between 2011 and 2016 by a father of two at locations around Clondalkin in south Dublin.

Ms Maxwell, who fell victim to the last of those attacks, was walking to the Luas to go to work when her assailant accosted her in broad daylight by putting a hunting knife to her throat.

The incident took place at Knockmeenagh Lane, Clondalkin, Dublin, not far where two other women had previously been attacked and near a house occupied by the family of the man’s partner.

The 34-year-old defendant was jailed last week for 18½ years in what Judge Pauline Codd described as primal and brutal, adding “he is clearly a dangerous man”.

She said the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had shown no remorse and said the attacks were premeditated with the involvement of a leather belt, a hunting knife, duct tape and cable ties, all of which she said were aggravating factors.

During the court case, Ms Maxwell said she thought the man was going to slit her throat. In an attempt to save herself, she grabbed the blade which causing resulted in damage being done to tendons in three of her fingers.

The man, who subsequently ran off after Ms Maxwell bravely fought off her attacker, was identified after detectives used CCTV cameras to track a white van spotted near the scene of the 2016 attack back to the road he lived on.

Tonight, Ms Maxwell sits down on the Late Late sofa with Ryan Tubridy to relay her shocking ordeal.

