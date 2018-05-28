Longford District Court: Ordered to pay €750 in compensation

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged with assault was ordered to pay €750 in compensation to the victim following a hearing into the matter.

Patrick McLoughlin, Torboy, Moydow, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with assaulting James Farrell at Skelly’s Bar, Ballymahon, Co Longford on July 16, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question Mr Farrell was in the company of his wife at the bar when he and Mr McLoughlin engaged with one another in the smoking area.

“Patrick McLoughlin did strike Sean Farrell - who was 40 years older than Mr McLoughlin - in the side of the head,” the Sergeant added.

“Mr McLoughlin admitted his part in the incident from the beginning.”

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Owen Carthy said his client had admitted his guilt at the earliest opportunity.

“On the night words were spoken and Mr McLoughlin took umbrage with what was said.

“He suffered an accident recently and works as a agri contractor.”

Meanwhile, Mr Farrell addressed Judge Hughes.

“I got a good belt to the head,” he told the court.

“I am attending the doctor for headaches and I’m taking sleeping tablets too.”

Mr Farrell went on to say that his wife had asked Mr McLoughlin if he would apologise to me on the night and he said he wouldn’t.

“He came at me four times that night.”

Following his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes ordered the defendant to pay €750 in compensation to Mr Farrell by June 26 next.

The matter was subsequently adjourned until that date.