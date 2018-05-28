Longford District Court: Jailed for stealing cash and tablets

A woman who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was sentenced to three months in prison following a hearing into the matter.

Helen Doyle, 24 Chapel Lane Apartments, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with the theft of €800 cash and a quantity of tablets at 24 Canal Court, Longford on December 31, 2015.

She was also further charged with burglary at GameStop, Longford on January 1, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said there was a burglary at GameStop on New Year’s Day 2016 and the front window of the property had been smashed in during the incident.

“She removed goods from the store; some of the goods were recovered, but the value of the damage caused was €300.”

Sgt Mahon went on to say that the charges before the court also included the theft of €800 in cash and a quantity of tablets.

“They were taken from the home of an elderly man,” added the Sergeant.

“The man had asked the defendant back to the house on the night and during the night they got friendly, but the defendant decided to help herself before she left the property.”

Meanwhile, the court heard that the defendant also assaulted a security guard at Tesco on November 3, 2015.

The incident involved the theft of groceries and a DVD player,” the Sergeant added.

“The security guard said he was headbutted, spat onto the face and kneed into the groin.”

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said that his client was suffering from a brain injury and had been the victim of very severe domestic violence in the past.

Commenting, the Judge said that she had the brain power to get up in the middle of the night, search the man’s pockets and steal €800.

Mr Gearty also told the court that his client had two children, the oldest of whom was 17-years-old.

“She is receiving treatment for psychosis and there is moderate damage to her brain,” the solicitor continued.

“She was in a very bad place when these incidents occurred.”

Meanwhile, following his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes sentenced the defendant to two months in prison for the theft offence and a further one month consecutive sentence was imposed for the burglary at GameStop. All other matters were taken into consideration.