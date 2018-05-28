Solicitor tells court client had "far too much to drink" following Ballymahon incident

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Neil Cooney, Moy, Ballymahon, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Main Street, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Fitzpatrick said that on the date in question, gardaí received a call to attend Skelly’s Pub in Ballymahon.

“When I arrived there I met with a highly intoxicated male who is the defendant,” the Garda added.

“He was verbally abusive to me and to people in the area.”

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said that his client had since apologised to the Gardaí over his behaviour.

“He is a 45-year-old man and is a mechanic,” added Mr Gearty.

“He had been in America and had just returned.

“He had far too much to drink and it is completely out of character for him to do this.” Following his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him €250.