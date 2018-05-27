Longford District Court: Was squatting and doing drugs in house

A man who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged with criminal damage was ordered to engage with the Probation Service following a hearing into the matter.

Barry Keane (35), Goshen, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with criminal damage and theft at 3 Convent Road, Longford on March 6, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that the house in question was being used by people taking drugs and the defendant was the person seen “running out the back of the house”.

“€190 worth of damage was caused to the property,” the Sergeant added.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said that his client was a heroin addict.

“Heroin got the better of him,” added Mr Gearty.

“It was an awful offence and it seems that a number of people including Barry were squatting there, and drugs were taken.”

Mr Gearty went on to say that the house was a mid terraced house and should not have been entered in the first instance.

“All of this happened at the time of the snow and Barry has cooperated with the Gardaí,” he added.

“Since this happened he has been receiving treatment in Beaumont for his addiction.”

During his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes said it was unacceptable to use someone else’s property as a squat while the owner was away.

“I will seek a probation report,” he added, before ordering the defendant to appear back before him on July 24, 2018.