Longford District Court: Claimed his drink was tampered with

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €200 following a hearing into the matter.

Tommy Britton, 12 Palm Court, Arva, Co Cavan appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Mostrim Road, Ballymahon, Co Longford on August 6, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question at approximately 1:50pm, Garda Fitzpatrick attended a call in Ballymahon where he encountered Mr Britton in a highly intoxicated state.

The court heard that a Fixed Penalty Notice was issued in respect of the matter but to date that fine had not been paid.

Addressing the court, the defendant said that he had “bad company” in his house on the night.

“I think that something was put into my drink because I woke up in the Garda Station.”

Judge Hughes then asked the defendant if he thought it was acceptable to be drunk like that?

“No Judge,” answered the defendant.

“But I do think my drink was tampered with; I can’t remember a thing.”

During his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes said the defendant struck him as a man who was fond of the drink.

“Yes Judge,” said Mr Britton.

Meanwhile, following his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.