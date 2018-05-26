Longford District Court: Ordered to pay €400 to Garda Social Fund

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €400 following a hearing into the matter.

Patrick McGinley (71), Knockahaw, Dublin Road, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour and failing to comply with the orders of An Garda Síochana on May 8, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question at approximately 7:45pm a number of Mr McGinley’s family and extended family members were at Longford Garda Station because there was ongoing issues that day between fractions of the extended family.

“Mr McGinley was asked to leave the area as he was antagonising the rivals,” he added.

“He was also inciting a fight.”

Meanwhile, the court heard from Mr McGinley.

“I just called up to see a garda that day; I asked to speak to him and I was told that I couldn’t see him.

“Then I was told to go because people were roaring and shouting at the door; I didn’t go because I wanted to speak to the Guard, but I know now that I should have gone.”

The court also heard that the defendant had 12 previous convictions including two for assault, one for violent disorder, one for public order, three for theft and four for road traffic matters.

During his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes said that he was in no doubt but the defendant was at the Garda Station “roaring and shouting”.

“That’s what taxpayers money is being spent on; you have an appalling record Mr McGinley,” added the Judge.

He subsequently ordered Mr McGinley to pay €400 to the Garda Social Fund.