Man caught drink driving in Longford given three year ban

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Road Traffic Act was disqualified from driving for three years.

Gerard Nevin (46), 2 Oak Park Halting Site, Portlaoise, Co Laois appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with drink driving at Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Co Longford on December 17, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question, the defendant returned an intoxiliser reading of 90mg/alcohol per 100ml/breath.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said that his client had actually pulled in at the side of the road because he didn’t feel capable of driving any further.

“He is a 46-year-old married man and a disqualification is going to be a major imposition on him,” Mr Quinn added.

Meanwhile, following his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes convicted the defendant, disqualified him from driving for three years and fined him €250.