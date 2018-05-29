Longford firms hoping to 'Bloom' at annual gardening festival

Two Longford companies are among the cream of Ireland’s food crop at Bord Bia’s Bloom event which takes place from May 31- June 4.

Bloom showcases the best of Ireland’s horticulture and food industry and Goodness Grains and St Mel's Brewing Company will feature highly this year.

“The event offers a platform for visitors to engage with some of Ireland's most innovative and hardworking food and drinks producers to learn about the skill and work that goes into developing and producing their premium products,” Tara McCarthy, CEO, Bord Bia added.

“It also allows visitors to sample the end product and furthermore offers a platform for food and drinks producers to meet potential buyers and explore new market opportunities in a relaxed, informal setting.

“Many companies choose to launch new products at the event as it's such a good opportunity for profile.”