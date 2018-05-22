Irish Water has completed work on Ballymahon Water Mains replacement project

Irish Water has completed work on the Ballymahon Water Mains Replacement Project.



The project has improved the security of the water supply for customers and local businesses and reduced leakage in the network which will avoid future bursts occurring along Main Street.



Irish Water has expressed thanks to the community for their patience while this vital project was carried out. The work was carried out in short sections to minimise the impact on residents, businesses and road users.



An Irish Water spokesperson remarked, "This work is part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which over the next four years will see €500 million invested to reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy."

The works involved the replacement of ageing water mains that were prone to leakage and regular bursts which caused interruptions to customers’ water supply. The work was carried out in short sections to minimise the impact on residents, businesses and road users.



The benefits of the project include a more reliable and secure water supply, improved water quality and water pressure to properties by reducing leakage in the network. The project will also deliver cost savings by providing improved water network operation that is associated with repairing water mains that frequently burst.

The works were carried out on behalf of Irish Water by GMC Utilities Ltd.

Commenting on the project Derek Deignan Regional Lead – Leakage Reduction Programme said “We are pleased to confirm that we have replaced the old water main in Ballymahon. The public water main that was replaced experienced several bursts over the years resulting in a number of water outages for local residents and businesses.

"This was a complex project as the work involved replacement of an aged high pressure fragile water main. The contractors GMC Utilities Ltd. undertaking the work encountered some very difficult ground conditions during the course of the construction. Engineering solutions planned to deliver these improvement works were altered during the project due to the ground conditions encountered. Replacing the problematic main with a new modern pipe has provided a long term solution to ensure a safe and secure water supply is delivered to customers.

"We thank the Ballymahon community for their patience and understanding while we carried out this work. We worked closely with the community to ensure that the work was carried out in short sections to minimise the impact on residents, local businesses and road users. This project is part of Irish Water’s commitment to invest in Ireland’s water infrastructure which has been underinvested in for decades”.



Further information on Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme is also available on the Irish Water website www.water.ie