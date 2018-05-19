Man and woman arrested over death of infant in Longford released

A man in his 30 and a woman in her 20s, arrested by Gardaí on Friday, May 18, as part of an investigation into the death of an infant in Longford, have been released without charge.

A Garda spokesperson added that 'a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions'.



The man was arrested in Naas and the woman was arrested in Dublin, and both were detained at Longford Garda Station, under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

