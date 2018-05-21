Trading was brisk at Lanesboro Horse Fair

Saturday last, May 12 will long be remembered as the warmest and brightest day for the re-enactment of the Lanesboro Horse Fair.

Twenty years on since the first re-enactment this was a great day in the town. From the crack of dawn, the clink of barriers being put in place in the Upper Main St. area by a group of volunteers was setting a jovial scene for the day ahead.

By 7.30am everything was in place and the committee and stewards were awaiting the arrival of the first of the horses.

The sun was high in the sky, the day was a little cool to start with but warmed up to a fine day. Despite the forecast of showers of rain during the day we were blessed with an outstanding day from start to finish.

The horses arrived from all directions and the buyers were arriving in numbers too again highlighting the value that is placed on the Lanesboro Fair. From what I am told dealing was taking place from early, long before the parade of the horses from the car park to the enclosed site on Upper Main St. and many a fine horse did not make it up town to the selling area as a result.

People from all over the area came in large numbers to witness the Lanesboro Horse Fair returning to the street after number of years absence. The atmosphere of old was to return and a wonderful day was had by everyone. There were a great number on the streets viewing the horse and donkeys on show and availing of the offers at the many stalls that helped to bring a great variety and atmosphere to the town.

The Fair was to finish at 2 pm which it duly did and the clean up took place leaving the area pristine condition.

The Lanesboro Fair Day would not be complete without the Dog Show in the field behind the Yacht Bar. This is a hugely popular event of the Fair. A good number of varied breeds in all shapes and sizes were paraded through the showing ring.

Tough decisions were made as to the best in each category and a great time was had by all. A big thanks to Madaleine Murray and Aaron Wyse for again organising the Dog Show.

The local Gardai assisted by other members from the Longford Roscommon Division along with the local stewards and security provided a great presence on the street, the approach roads and car park.

They ensured that everything went off without a hitch and each and everyone of them must be complimented for their great work throughout the Fair.

The Order of Malta was on hand throughout the day in the event of a need for medical assistance, thankfully there was no need for their assistance.

The organising committee must be particularly pleased with how well everything went, and they must be complimented for re-enacting another very special Lanesboro Fair Day in Lanesboro and be especially pleased with the support of the large number of local stewards who helped out.