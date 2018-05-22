Man fined for driving with no tax in Longford town

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Road Traffic Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Stephen Lawrence, 29 St Finnan’s Grove, Lucan, Co Dublin appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with non display of a tax disc at Templemichael Terrace, Longford on October 22, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Paddy McGirl said that on the date in question gardaí stopped the vehicle which the defendant was driving at Templemichael Terrace in Longford town and discovered the tax was out on the vehicle by a month .

The court was told that a fine had been issued in respect of the matter but to date that fine remained unpaid.

Following his deliberations in the case, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him €250 in respect of the matter before him.