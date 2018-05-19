Longford District Court: Found drunk in a field in Granard

A man who appeared before a recent sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Krystof Rutkowski, 20 Beechwood Park, Granard, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Church Quarter, Granard on August 3, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, gardaí said that on the date in question they received a call to attend the area in Granard where a male had been seen acting suspiciously.

The court heard that when gardaí arrived in the area they discovered the defendant to be in an intoxicated state.

“He fell across a wall and into a field,” added the Inspector before pointing out that as gardaí arrived in the area the defendant walked out of the field.

The court was also told that the defendant was issued with a fine in respect of the matter but to date that fine hadn’t been paid.

Following his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.