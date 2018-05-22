Clutch of Longford properties to go under BidX1 hammer

Ten Longford properties, eight residential and two commercial, will go under the hammer at the next BidX1 online auction which takes place across three days, from Wednesday, May 30 to Friday, June 1.

With over 380 properties set to go under the virtual hammer BidX1 say this auction will be Europe’s largest online auction to date.

Formerly known as Allsop Ireland, the BidX1 team have sold over 7,000 assets, raising in excess of €1.3bn.

With the recent acquisition of London based Andrews and Robertson, BidX1 has become the second largest commercial and residential auction house in Britain and Ireland.

Properties include a two-bed apartment at 21 Weavers Hall, Market Square, Townparks, Longford with reserve not to exceed €50,000; a detached four bedroom house at Cooldooney, Abbeylara, Co Longford with reserve not to exceed €85,000; a one bedroom apartment at

9 Moyvale, Ballymahon, Co Longford with reserve not to exceed €35,000; end of terrace three bedroom house at 12 Creedaun, Creevagh beg, Ballymahon, Co Longford with reserve not to exceed €100,000; a mid terraced two bedroom house at 6 Tashinny Lodge, Deanscurragh, Longford Town with reserve not to exceed €30,000; a semi detached four bedroom house at 2 Auburn Village, Ballymahon with reserve not to exceed €90,000; a mid terrace three bedroom house at 41 Main Street, Ballymahon with reserve not to exceed €70,000; a semi detached three bedroom house at 50 Bracklin Park, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford with reserve not to exceed €50,000; ground floor retail unit with guide price of €20,000, Unit 4 Weavers Hall, Market Square, Longford town and a semi-detached office unit at 4 Rath Bheag, Abbeylara, Co Longford with a guide Price of €40,000 attached.

