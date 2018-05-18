What is it really like to live and work in County Longford?

Longford County Council in partnership with a wide range of agencies and services is reviewing and updating an Intercultural Strategic Plan for the county which was first developed in 2008.

The broad aim of this plan is to make Longford a better place for everyone to live together and to promote a more vibrant, tolerant and inclusive society.

Dr Shelley Deane from Brehon Advisory who has extensive experience of working with migrants and refugees around the world but whose roots are in Longford town is talking to community groups, schools, service providers and anybody who has an opinion on how we can create opportunities to make our community more cohesive, integrated and inclusive.

Shelley, as part of her work on the “Living together in Longford” Intercultural plan, will be available to meet and listen to your views, ideas, concerns and experiences on Friday next, May 18, from 10am to 2pm in Longford Library.

You can also get in touch with her by email: shelleymarydeane@gmail.com.

