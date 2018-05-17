Hospice fundraiser to honour memory of much loved Longford school teacher and musician

Friends and past pupils and colleagues of the late Máirtín Ó Muirí at St Michael's School, Longford, have come together to organise a weekend of fundraising for Longford Hospice this weekend.

The much loved musican and teacher from Tarmonbarry passed away earlier this year and he and his family were greatly assisted with support and care of the Hospice movement.

The action will get underway on Friday evening with a table quiz in the rugby club at 9pm where teams of four can enter at €40 each.

Then pupils from the school have been out fundraising and will take part in the junior park run in the mall on Saturday morning. It gets underway at 9.30am and youngsters are invited to come along and join the run / walk.

The run will be finished just in time for a duck derby which will start from the Philo Kelly bridge in the mall at 10.15am and pupils from the school have been selling ducks at €5 each. Ducks will also be sold at the table quiz and at the run on Saturday morning.

And it doesn't end there because staff from the school have signed up to do a parachute jump on June 16 in Abbeyshrule in memory of their much loved colleague.

Staff and pupils at the school are hugely appreciative of all the help and support that they have received todate and if you wish to make a donation or offer up spot prizes for the table quiz or any of these fundraisers, then you can contact 086 850 7730.