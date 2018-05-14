Longford based Kiernan Structural Steel featured in Sean Gallagher’s new book ‘Secrets to Success: Inspiring Stories from Leading Entrepreneurs’

Kiernan Structural Steel are one of the forty-six leading Irish businesses featured in Sean Gallagher’s new book Secrets to Success: Inspiring Stories from Leading Entrepreneurs.

Local entrepreneur Frank Kiernan was received on stage at The Round Room in The Mansion House by Sean Gallagher and Heather Humphreys TD Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

Mr Kiernan and his wife Delores started their business in 1989 having both been made redundant and it was through sheer hard work and determination that they built the company to employ more than 100 staff in Longford. .

In his talk, delivered to 500 business and community leaders at the launch, Sean Gallagher spoke passionately about the need to celebrate and support Irish entrepreneurs.

“While I am a supporter of the IDA and foreign direct investment, it frustrates me when I travel around the country speaking in schools, to discover that our young people’s business heroes are international icons such as Richard Branson and Bill Gates,” he added.

“What about all the local business owners in their community? or the great Irish entrepreneurs who are building global companies?

“There is little awareness or recognition of these ‘unsung’ heroes at home, yet, it is these very business owners who are creating jobs for Irish people in areas multi nationals never can.”

Meanwhile, ‘Secrets to Success: Inspiring Stories from Leading Entrepreneurs’ is based on interviews carried out with entrepreneurs from all sectors of business over the past five years. Other businesses featured include: Avoca, One4All, DoneDeal, Glenilen Farm, Tour America, Louis Copeland, Clonakilty, Nightline, Netwatch, Kelly’s Resort, Flahavans and Tayto Park.

The book has been endorsed by thirty national and international leading entrepreneurs and authors including Jack Canfield, best-selling author of Chicken Soup for the Soul; Brian Tracy, international speaker and New York Times best-selling author; Keith Ferrazzi, chairman of Ferrazzi Greenlight and New York Times best-selling author.

Published by Mercier Press, the book is available nationwide and online. RRP €14.99.