Manufacturing giant to create 100 new jobs in Longford town

A leading packaging material manufacturer is to create 100 new jobs over the next three years at the former Cameron site in Longford town.

Leetha Industries, manufacturers of packaging material for the medical, food service and disposable packaging sectors made the announcement at the Longford Arms Hotel this morning.

Leetha is partnering with Food Containers Manufacturing UK Ltd. to establish Red Seal Cups Ltd. which will produce Leetha’s patented range of heat resistant packaging solutions for the UK and European marketplace.



The company will recruit personnel for a range of roles from senior management to packers and warehouse staff.

Minister for Enterprise Heather Humphreys said the announcement represented a "great vote of confidence" in Ireland's steadily improving economy.



Longford/Westmeath TD Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, who spoke at this morning's function said the promise of 100 additional jobs to counties like Longford was testimony to the new found confidence that was now sweeping through the greater midlands region.

“Winning investment for regional locations such as Longford is a key focus for the Government and I am very pleased to support this project which is a further example of the Government’s commitment to the Regional Action Plan for Jobs.

"The jobs being created will be a great boost for the local economy and create new opportunities for the community here in Longford," he said.



The company’s CEO Bob Mann was another to address those in attendance as he issued a personal thank you to those who had helped bring this morning's announcement to pass.

“Red Seal wish to thank The IDA and in particular Joe Collum for all their initial guidance and support in helping us to make this major investment in the Midlands and we look forward to commencing recruitment at the earliest opportunity."



IDA Ireland’s CEO Martin Shanahan followed that up by expressing his delight at how the Leetha investment was the second large scale investment to come to the county in as many weeks.

In referencing last week's $10m injection by Avery Dennison at to generate 200 jobs at local medical devices firm Finesse Medical, Mr Shanahan said the project was in keeping with the IDA's aim to increase regional development by 30 to 40 per cent outside of Dublin.

“This is a significant investment and a great win for Longford and the Midlands Region.

"The creation of 100 jobs will deliver substantial economic benefit to the region. I’m delighted that the company has chosen to locate here and I wish Red Seal Cups great success for the future.”

There were moments of lightheartedness too, not least from Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Mulleady.

Like Mr Shanahan, he too harked back to the Avery investment 11 days earlier as he joked about how he was "getting used" to substantial job announcements coming Longford's way.

"This is another great news story for Longford," he remarked.

"We are on a high in Longford and the company (Leetha) that's coming into Longford has put us on that high."

For more on this story, see this week's Longford Leader.