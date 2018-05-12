Pair on public order charge at Longford District Court

A husband and wife accused of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour in Longford town last year have indicated their intention to plead not guilty.

Kevin and Margaret Stokes, both of Lisnanagh, Edgeworthstown, appeared at last week’s District Court sitting charged with breaching Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 at Royal Canal Park, Longford on July 16 2017.

Defending, John Quinn made a legal aid application on behalf of Ms Stokes, revealing also that the charge would likely be contested.

The case was adjourned to a sitting of Longford District Court on June 5 2018.