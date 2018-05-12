North Longford Students make it look ‘Reel Easy’

Students from Moyne Community School are celebrating this week after their innovative product ‘Reel Easy’ won the Best Commercial Potential award at the Student Enterprise National Final in Croke Park.

'Reel Easy’, the brainchild of Shane Grimes, Shane Dobson, Shane Hagan, Daniel Doherty and Luke Hurson, all 16 years of age, is a product designed to keep tension on electric fence polywire / tape when putting it on the reel for the first time.

The students worked on their product under the guidance of their teachers, Padraig Doherty and Declan Donnelly, and they were presented with their award by the Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen TD and Sheelagh Daly of the Local Enterprise Offices.

Local Enterprise Office, Longford

Michael Nevin, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Longford, was delighted with Moyne’s success.

He commented, “Congratulations to the students of Moyne Community School on winning this prestigious national award, which recognises all their hard work.

We have seen over 150,000 students learn how to successfully run a business in the sixteen years of the Student Enterprise Programme, thanks to a long-term partnership between local schools and Local Enterprise Offices. Judging by this year’s finalists and winners, the future is bright for entrepreneurs here in County Longford.”

Longford has a very strong record in the competition with both Moyne Community School and Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon bringing home national awards last year.

Longford was also represented in the junior category at Croke Park by ‘Clip Bin’ from Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard - Ellie May Fitzsimons, Gerard Sheridan Ryan, Holly Smith, Kayla Brennan, and Roisin Cadden aged 12 and 13 - will be vying for success in the Junior Category.

Their product fits on top of a cupboard door and is used to collect crumbs etc from the counter-top.

Minister Breen said: “Whether it’s generating business ideas, developing markets or selling to customers, students taking part in the Student Enterprise Programme throughout Ireland have consistently shown a passion and flair for business and enterprise.

Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship is the backbone of the Irish economy and initiatives such as the Student Enterprise Programme are key to developing Ireland’s future enterprising culture.”

Further details about the next Student Enterprise Programme, which begins in September, are available through www.studententerprise.ie

