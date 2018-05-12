Local man fined for public order during hearing at Longford District Court

A man who became embroiled in a row following an incident in Longford town last November has been fined a total of €500 by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Joe Campbell, of 8 Great Water Street, Longford was convicted of breaching the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act at last week’s District Court sitting.

Defence solicitor Brid Mimnagh said Mr Campbell had simply got caught up in an altercation with a group of others.

“There was an argument between people on Water Street, they were hassling Joe and he responded,” said Ms Mimnagh.

She added her client was doing his level best to steer clear of trouble in the hope of getting his life back on track.

“He (Mr Campbell) is doing well and is not drinking as much,” added Ms Mimnagh.

In pleading guilty to two Section 6 public order charges, Judge Hughes fined him €250 in respect of both.

The judge also told Mr Campbell that he did not have to pay those fines straight away and could avail of paying both by way of installment over the course of 12 months.

Two further charges under Section 4 and 8 of the Public Order Act were struck out.