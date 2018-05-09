Longford County Council close to agreeing deal to purchase Edgeworthstown's former Ulster Bank offices

Longford County Council has this morning confirmed it is in advanced talks over the proposed purchase of Edgeworthstown's former Ulster Bank headquarters.

Longford County Council plans to work in partnership with the Edgeworthstown District Development Association to develop an Enterprise Hub at the building to stimulate job creation and support job creation.



Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Councillor Martin Mulleady welcomed the decision saying "The decision by Ulster Bank to close its branch in Edgeworthstown after over 100 years at the heart of the community has had a dramatic affect on the people and businesses in the town and its hinterland.

"However, by developing an Enterprise Hub at the Ulster Bank premises, Longford County Council and the Edgeworthstown District Development Association will be able to make a significant contribution to the economic regeneration of Edgeworthstown".

Commenting on the development, Chief Executive of Longford County Council Mr. Paddy Mahon welcomed the meaningful engagement between Longford County Council and Ulster Bank over recent weeks, saying: "Ulster Bank has recognised the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy to Edgeworthstown by making the property available to Longford County Council.

"The Council can now look forward to putting in place an Enterprise Hub in the building, in partnership with the local community which has supported the Ulster Bank in Edgeworthstown for over 100 years.”