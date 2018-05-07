Falcon missing from Killoe area

A falcon has been missing from the Killoe area of Longford for 12 days and her owners are appealing to the people of Longford to keep an eye out for her.

The falcon is wearing a small strap on her legs and a bell and her owners expect that, if she's still around Longford, she'll be very hungry and may call out to people for food, or sitting on people's roofs.

Anyone who has any information or has spotted the falcon can contact Ronan on 0872976123, or email longfordfalcon@gmail.com.