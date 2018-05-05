Plaque dedicated to Longford peacekeepers to be unveiled

A plaque, dedicated to all the men and women from Longford and surrounding areas, who served with the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions from 1958-2018, will be unveiled on Thursday, May 10.

The ceremony, organised and hosted by Longford County Council, takes place in the Garden of Remembrance.

Members of the Peter Keenan Branch Organisation of National Ex Service Personnel will march from the Market Square at 5.30pm to the Remembrance Garden.

Hugh Farrell explained, “Anyone wishing to take part in the parade are very welcome to march with the Branch members of O.N.E.T.”

Mr Farrell added, “This will be a great opportunity for old friends and comrades who served together in foreign climes in times past to renew friendships and share war stories.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, May 13, a number of Peter Keenan Branch members will travel to Dublin for Veterans Day, in Collins Barracks, Dublin.

This will also double as the Branch outing. The coach leaves at 9am and will arrive back in Longford at 9pm.

Those wishing to travel can contact Steve Coy.