All systems go for Longford's 2018 Bealtaine Festival

All eyes are on this year’s Bealtaine Festival which officially opens in Co Longford this week with a Tea Dance in Abbeylara Parish Centre at 5pm on May 3.

Hosted by Abbeylara ARA, entry is €5 with a free door draw.

Booking is essential through the club or directly with Denis Fahy on 087-2510072.

Meanwhile, there is an array of activities across the county to celebrate the event throughout the month of May, and something everyone is looking forward to is the ‘Spring Into Summer’ Art Exhibition at Longford Branch Library.

This exciting exhibition includes beautiful and original paintings by Dan Flynn, an artist living in the county and the event will be hosted by the library from May 1-31.

Longford Co Librarian, Mary Carleton Reynolds told the Leader this week that there was something for everyone to enjoy in Co Longford this May.

“It is a wonderful occasion for everyone and one that will bring everyone together,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Bealtaine Festival, which encourages and celebrates older people's engagement with the arts, was the culmination of a process which started in the late 1980s when Age & Opportunity and a number of other organisations including the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA); Dublin City Council and the Eastern Health Board organised Active Age weeks alongside a short arts festival called the ‘Maytime Festival’ in 1995.

And, the rest, as they say is history!

For details of all Bealtaine events in Co Longford, log onto www.longfordleader.ie