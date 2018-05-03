Sweet success for Longford firm at All-Star Business awards

SweetPost.com, family run on-line business with a design studio in Longford, took home the All-Star ExPat Irish Start up at the recently held fourth annual All-Ireland All-Stars competition final.

Widely recognised as being one of the most prestgious awards events of its type, the All-Stars attract a large number of prospective applicants from right across the business divide.

Speaking at the event, Kieran F Ring, CEO Global Institute of Logistics, Deputy Chairperson Adjudication Panel said there was no secret to SweetPost.com's rise to prominence.

“The decision to designate SweetPost.com with All-star ExPat Irish Start up 2018-19 is based on the score achieved in four rounds of intense competition,” he said.

“The application, supported by references, interviews and independent ratings from the ‘mystery shopper’ process left the adjudication panel in no doubt that SweetPost.com is richly deserving of this accreditation.”

They were tributes Inga Pupiniene from Sweetpost.com was keen to acknowledge.

“On behalf of ‘Sweet Post’ I would like to express our sincere thanks for being accredited as ExPat Irish Start up. Achieving All-Stars accreditation is a great source of pride for us and we look forward to continuing to meet and indeed exceed the standards set by the All-Star programme,” she said.

“The process which led to this accreditation truly stretched us, the structure of the competition required us to put our brand story on paper and gave us the opportunity to reflect on who we are, our growth strategy and above all the value we create for our target audience.

“The opportunity to hear first-hand feedback from our Judge-Mentor, our existing customers, partners and suppliers through the reference module combined with the results from the mystery shopper round was invaluable.”