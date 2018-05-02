Longford set for further jobs boost

Longford’s economic fortunes look primed for yet further advancement as one of the county’s biggest employers sets its sights on carrying out a large scale expansion of its main headquarters.

Longford Tool and Plastic Ltd will lodge plans with Longford County Council over the coming days to extend its manufacturing facility just off the main Ballinalee Road in a move that’s expected to further strengthen the county’s steadily improving jobs market.

In a detailed planning application, senior bosses have drafted similar extension proposals to its warehousing, offices and ancillary staff areas.

The company, which this year marks its golden anniversary, also wants to install a new site entrance, additional car parking space while likewise increasing the size and scope of its main offices.

“It’s part of ongoing expansion,” said company director Declan O’Rourke when contacted by the Leader on Monday.

Mr O’Rourke stopped short of indicating what additional job numbers the proposed expansion might yield, opting instead to insist the development was geared towards the business’ long term strategy.

“It’s (plans) to cater for the continued expansion of the company which, incidentally, is 50 years in business this year.”

The plans, which have been devised for some weeks now, come hot on the heels of similar expansion moves set in train by another closely situated manufacturer Panelto Foods.

Work on extending its Ballinalee Road base to almost double its original size is nearing completion, some seven months after it was first granted planning permission. The company aims to strengthen its staff roster by over 100 with recruitment for several key positions well underway.

Local Cllr Gerry Warnock said those efforts coupled by the ambitious expansion plans of Longford Tool and Plastic was indicative of the new found assurance in the county’s rejuvenated local economy.

“It’s very heartening to see the high level of commercial activity and investment in the general area,” he said.

“This bodes very well for the future longevity of these sites and also exudes a real confidence in Longford as a place worth investing in.

“This level of confidence will be key in our efforts in encouraging new enterprises to have a serious look at Longford as a viable option to set up shop.”