Gardaí probe alleged assault on man in Longford town

A man in his early 20s was taken to Mullingar’s Midland Regional Hospital on Monday, writes Liam Cosgrove.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances behind an alleged assault in Longford town on Monday afternoon which left a man in his early 20s in hospital. The 21-year-old victim, who is from the local area, was allegedly set upon by another man as he walked down Main Street shortly after lunchtime.

The victim is understood to have sustained minor cuts to the head as a result of the incident before he was later brought to Mullingar’s Midland Regional Hospital for assessment.

Gardaí have taken statements from a number of potential eye witnesses in the meantime, although at the time of going to press no arrests had yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.