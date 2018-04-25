Vera Twomey to speak at Longford public meeting on medical cannabis

A public meeting hosted by Longford Says Yes to Medical Cannabis will be held on Tuesday, May 8, to provide locals with information on Medical Cannabis.

Guest speakers at the event will include Person of the Year, Vera Twomey, who fought for her daughter's licence to use medicinal cannabis to treat her severe epilepsy.

Also speaking at the event will be TD Gino Kenny, and Kenny Tynan who defied the odds and survived a brain tumour.

"There are an awful lot of people in the community who are using medicinal cannabis, but are scared about being criminalised," explained local political activist, Hazel Robinson, who is organising the event.

"There are people who are suffering with all kinds of illnesses and we want to create an environment where they actually feel safe. Medicinal cannabis is a taboo in Ireland at the moment but people want it legalised.

"We're hoping that there'll be a snowball effect after this meeting and that other counties will copy Longford, so we've created the hastag #BeLikeLongford," Ms Robinson continued.

"On a personal level, I think that it's fantastic that we are highlighting our county and that we're forward-thinking. And I'm extremely proud of how many people are getting behind this."

The meeting will take place in the Family Centre behind St Mel's Cathedral at 8pm on Tuesday May 8. Everyone is welcome to attend.